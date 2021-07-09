Rhett Lindsey

No one can deny that racial discrimination is still prevalent in today’s times. The Corporate Industry is no different. It unconsciously follows a system of bias against specific people.

The only difference is that the racial bias has lessened but not completely disappeared.

This is specifically proved in the U.S. Recruitment Industry. Black people are statistically employed lesser. However, the Black People are not the only firsthand viewers of this prejudiced system implemented by big corporations.

Rhett Lindsey had a stable and flowing professional career. He also had a good resume. Thus, he could have chosen to turn a blind eye to other people’s issues. However, when he first handedly experienced this unconscious biased system, he did not want to sit still. He knew that quitting such big companies would be a huge hit to his career yet he knew he had to take a stand for his fellow black people.

Thus, he left Facebook in 2020 and launched Siimee, his very own platform for unbiased hiring process. He is also the CEO of Siimee. The website and mobile application are supposed to roll out before the end of 2021.

Siimee has various strategies to implement their goal. This includes exposure by spreading awareness about the unconscious biased attitude in the corporate world, developing training programs, etcetera.

Being a former employee at Facebook, Rhett is completely aware of the racial prejudice rampant in the company. Besides Facebook, many renowned companies also follow the same pattern. More than 90 percent of U.S. uses A.I. recruitment platforms which has a systematic biased approach.

This includes the usage of ATS (The Applicant Tracking System) Most of the time, the deserved candidates are rejected for baseless reasons. This prompted Rhett to develop tools and platforms which provided a fair opportunity to all candidates irrespective of gender, race, ethnicity or anything else. This is one of the primary services of Siimee.

The platform is focused on the talents and qualifications of the candidates and not their background. Thus, they will be hired purely on the basis of merit. This is an answer back to the companies who hire people of colour or belonging to minority communities for the sole sake of publicity and fake sense of diversity. This is achieved by actively hiding candidate’s personal details unless the employer has matched with them.

Rhett Lindsey finds inspiration from his mother and mentions her as a true woman of character and strength. Lindsey preaches his mother for her large contribution towards his future, and a true role in exposing him to other cultures and experiences outside their neighbourhood surroundings.

