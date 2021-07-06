Abbaszadeh Foundation has donated one million dollars to the ongoing fight against the pandemic in Nigeria.

The donation was made to ensure an efficient, effective and impactful response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reza Abbaszadeh said that he first wanted to donate anonymously; However, his action will encourage others to participate in addressing the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN welcomed the contribution as it led to supporting the country’s response in the management of the pandemic and the realities of post-pandemic, particularly in the protection of vulnerable people.

Reza Abbaszadeh is a German entrepreneur and internationally renowned businessman who has been awarded a tag of The Youngest Iranian Businessman in 2019 as he has advised 9 investment banking companies worldwide along with helping boards and entrepreneurs on M&A transactions and capital raising across a broad range of industries at a very young age.

He is the president of Abbaszadeh Foundation which is a subsidiary of his multinational company Abbaszadeh Enterprises. As of 2019, Abbaszadeh Foundation has given over $5 million to charitable causes.