Revenue: Don’t overburden your people, Ogun govt tells Council Chairmen

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The newly sworn-in local government Chairmen in Ogun State, have been charged to make revenue generation their priority, just as they had been advised to avoid overburden the people with unnecessary taxes and levies.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape gave the charge at the first Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) with the new Council Chairmen at the Obas Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Afuape said though, revenue is central to making the local government viable, thrive and have meaningful touch on the lives of the people at the grassroots, stressing that they should not make it at the detriment of the people through unnecessary or double taxation that may cause disaffection among the people, whom they plan to work for.

ALSO READ: Pictures: Benin Republic President ‘Patrice Talon’ receives Buratai

He added the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGRIS) is partnering with the local government councils to optimize the collection of certain rates and levies, urging them to ensure that the partnership works to bring in more funds into the coffers of their respective Councils, positing that this will eventually enhance their share of revenue from the federal allocation.

Afuape said, “The Revenue Allocation Mobilization Committee (RAMFAC) has given the indication that the more revenue the councils generate, the more the allocation that will accrue to them. Therefore, I enjoin you to make revenue generation your priority”.

ALSO READ: NDE begins training for ESPW programme beneficiaries in Bayelsa

“Similarly, I enjoin you to always complement the efforts of the state government at improving the welfare of our people and translate the people-oriented policies of our administration into reality. Areas like roads, healthcare, sanitation and waste management disposal in markets and a host of other responsibilities of governance at the local government level as spelled out in the local government laws of Ogun state 2006 should be vigorously pursued”.

“I charge you to devise means that would further enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability of service delivery at the local government area”.

“You have to be responsive, accommodating, and accessible particularly to the yearnings of our people at the grassroots. It is expected that you will utilize your office to influence and attract credible ideas and prospects to your councils in order to bring about developmental strides and progress in the areas of infrastructure, health, education, employment generation.

Vanguard News Nigeria