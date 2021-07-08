By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has pledged to include in the report on the new Electoral Act a clause to allow for electronic transmission of results collated from elections in 2023, and pass it into law before adjournment for a long recess next week, Vanguard has learnt.

Besides, the House denied any agenda to muzzle the freedom and growth of the Media.

The Spokesman of the Green Chamber, Rep. Benjamin Kalu(APC-Abia), gave these assurances in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

“People are speaking up to soon; I say so, because the report is not before the House, as we speak now. It becomes the official document of the House, once the report is law, so, I suggest that we stop speculating, so that we don’t this misconception that will alter the perception of the public on the House.

“It is an unfounded assumption. Speculation should not be used, to slight the image of the House. You know what misinformation, information overload has caused nations. We should stop peddling these assumptions. Let’s wait till the report is laid.

“The Electoral Act, will include e-transmission of results. Like I said, if you say assurance, I want to assure you that it will be there. But we have not seen the report; we will receive the report, probably this week then we can comment on it, but for now, as you know, we are still in the process of lawmaking. After laying the report, it doesn’t mean that it has been passed. It has to go through the process of clause-by-clause consideration. Until we pass those nine yards, there is still room for us to add or subtract to this piece of legislation that we are structuring for the Nigerian people.

“As I always say, it must reflect the ambition, the hunger of every Nigerian that is desirous of advancing our democracy. These laws are not meant just for ourselves; it’s not self-serving”.

On Anti-Media Bills, currently receiving attention in the House, he stressed that the Chamber was not set out against the sector.

“How can the public say we are anti-media, when we have over 80 media Houses registered under our laws? When we have over 80 media house briefed every day on the workings of the parliament?

“How then can you say we are anti-media? We are supportive of the Media, as one of the items in our Legislative Agenda. The Media is an instrument of development, not just for information, but to be used to educate people on what is needed to advance our democracy. We see media, as a tool for national growth and for nation-building”.

