By Tordue Salem

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has joined the Muslim faithful and the rest of Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The caucus also urged leaders across the board, “to use the occasion to shed all selfish and narrow-minded interests and commit to a life of patriotism and selflessness for the good and welfare of all”.

According to a statement signed by the Minority Caucus Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, “Eid-el Kabir, no doubt, teaches us, as leaders and a people, that with faith in God, selflessness, honesty and transparency, particularly on the part of elected leaders in pursuing the good of all, our nation will overcome all her challenges”.

He said “The caucus is however saddened that many families are currently hurting and unable to meet their desires for the celebration due to the agonizing economic and security situation in the country at the moment.

“Nevertheless, the Minority Caucus urges Nigerians to brace up, unite, support and encourage one another at this critical time.

“The caucus further calls on the people not to lose sight of the need for vigilance as they celebrate.

“Our caucus remains committed to our determination in standing for the people at all times as we also wish all Nigerians a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration”.