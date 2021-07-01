By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A bill seeking the extension of the service year of legislative staff from 60-65 years of age and from 35-40 years of service has debuted at the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Monguno, the bill is titled, “Harmonized retirement age of staff of legislative Houses in Nigeria Bill, 2021”.

It is expected to lead to modest improvement in the condition of service of the staff, strengthen and reposition the legislative by laying a solid foundation for sustainable legislative bureaucracy when passed into law.

READ ALSO:Reps pass Bill to compel President, govs to appoint disabled persons as Ministers, commissioners

It will recall that the extension of service years of legislative staff was illegally done in the 8th Assembly via a motion which the leadership of the 9th Assembly, particularly the Senate vehemently opposed.

The development however occasioned the sack of the former Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Omolori, by the newly inaugurated board of the National Assembly Service Commission in July 2020.

Already, the system has been adopted in the education sector and the judiciary, a development which may have necessitated the lawmakers to enact a bill to amend the National Assembly Service Established Act and replicate same.

The explanatory note of the bill stated that “The bill seeks to advance the narrative that the 5 years extension remains a better option, instead of hiring retired staff as a consultant to do the same work they can do with just 58 years without additional cost and burden.

“The Bill also seeks to help build institutional memory and develop career progression plan within the Bureaucracy of the National Assembly.

“It also espouses the concept of professionalizing and ensuring the transfer of knowledge and experience by the top-level management staff who are on the verge of exiting the system.”