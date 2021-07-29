.

By Steve Oko, ABA

Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, and member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has taken the fight against killer diseases and other ailments to her constituency.

Onyejeocha who was addressing a mammoth crowd of patients during her annual free medical and surgical outreach at Umunneochi said promoting the health of her constituents would remain her top priority.

Hundreds of patients with different medical conditions including malaria, high blood pressure, typhoid, hernia, appendicitis, eye diseases, etc, besieged the venue of the event at a health facility built by the lawmaker at Umuaku for treatment.

A team of medical experts including 25 medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health personnel was at the facility to attend to patients.

According to the lawmaker, foreign doctors could not join in this year’s exercise because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker said that her passion for her people to enjoy a better health condition drove her into the annual exercise which is in its 14th edition.

She said that the best gift she could offer to her constituents was to improve on their health, hence her consistency in the annual exercise despite the huge cost implications.

The lawmaker who noted that one of the patients had been diagnosed with a medical condition that could gulp N2 million, said she placed a higher premium on health than everything else.

Onyejeocha who expressed concern over the health condition of rural dwellers said over 1000 beneficiaries were targeted in this year’s outing.

She regretted that some indigent persons die as a result of diseases “which N500 drugs can cure”, adding that watching people suffer makes her unhappy.

“Health is wealth. Even if you had the whole money in the world and you are not healthy, it makes no sense.

“So for me, health is very important. You cannot continue to provide the dividend of democracy when you have an unhealthy citizenry.

Also, The lawmaker lauded the efforts of President Muhamnadu Buhari in handling the covid-19 pandemic, saying that the President has done well in the health sector

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries including Mrs Pauline Madu, 55; and Mrs Chinyere Madu, who had eye surgery respectively, were full of thanks to the lawmaker for coming to their rescue.

Madam Pauline who said she had been diagnosed with a cataract many years ago but had no money to go for the surgery prayed to God to bless the lawmaker.

Similarly, Mrs Maryjane Alaekwe whose five year -old son, Ikechukwu had hernia surgery; and Mrs Josephine Izuabueke whose three-year-old nephew also had hernia surgery thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.

Deputy Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Umunneochi, HRH Eze Patrick Okafor; the traditional ruler of Achara Isuochi, HRH Eze Celestine Onwuka who spoke on behalf of other royal fathers in the council described Onyejeocha as an exceptional lawmaker.

They said her performances both in lawmaking and human empowerment as well as in the distribution of democracy gains were unprecedented.

Vanguard News Nigeria