..as Okowa, Ibori, Uduaghan, Oborevwori, others bid her farewell

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, Thursday, attended the burial ceremony Mrs Tuwere Tuwere Utuama, wife of erstwhile Deputy Governor of the State, Prof Amos Utuama at Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Senator James Manager, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and other top Government functionaries also graced the burial ceremony.

Remains of the late Mrs Tuwere Utuama were laid to rest at her husband’s country home in Otu-Jeremi after the funeral mass.

Speaking at the funeral Mass held at St Andrew’s Catholic Church, Otu-Jeremi,

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, condoled with the deceased’s husband and former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Utuama, SAN, the children and the family.

He noted that late Mrs Utuama lived a life of faith and commitment to the church and the community, and had obviously inculcated that in her children.

Okowa who was accompanied by his wife, Edith, said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I again condole with the family of Professor Amos Utuama on the demise of his wife, Dr Tuwere Nelly Utuama.

“When we heard about her death, it was very painful to us because she was very close to God and I had seen the family committed to building for God.

“I feel very fulfilled that she put her faith to practice because Prof. Utuama couldn’t have done all he did for the church and humanity without the assistance of his beloved wife.

“The death of a loved one is always very painful but God is able at every point in time to fill the gap.

“Sometimes things happen to throw us out of faith but as Christians you must encourage yourself. May the strength of God continue to lead the children because I believe that she has gone to be with her maker”.

Saying that he knew the deceased to be passionate about her immediate community of Otokutu where she hailed from, he assured that “by the grace of God, we will as a government, provide some of the things she had wanted for her community.

“May the Lord truly condole you, be with you and guide you through life and may God fill the gap that she has left behind.

Farewell our dear sister, Dr Mrs Tuwere Nelly Utuama”.

Earlier in his homily, Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev’d Dr Michael Elue, said the death of a loved one no matter how old was painful, urging the families to take solace in the fact that the dead would rise again.

Elue said the late Mrs Utuama was a good mother who dedicated and entrusted her life to God and served as Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) as President at Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba.

He said: “We restate our faith through the resurrection of Christ and implore God’s mercy towards the deceased. Let us continue to look up to the Lord until he shows us His mercy”.