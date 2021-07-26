By Nwafor Sunday

Supporters of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have asked the federal government to release him.

Their demand came minutes after they were dispersed by the officers of the Nigerian Police force at the Abuja High Court.

Kanu is being tried for treasonable felony. It was alleged that he jumped bail and travelled outside the country.

The IPOB leader was re-arrested in Kenya and was extradited to Nigeria.

Reacting after they were dispersed, Kanu’s supporters opined: “We are not afraid. We are behind Nnamdi Kanu.

“Whatever they want to do to us, let them do it. We have come here to witness and support our leader Mazi Kanu.

“We are behind him in the morning, afternoon and night. God almighty is solidly behind us. We are not afraid of anybody.

“Nothing will happen to Kanu. Since they could not kill him in Kenya, they cannot kill him in Nigeria. They must release him.

“We are worshiping a living God and he will facilitate Kanu’s release.”

Vanguard News Nigeria