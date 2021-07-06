Real estate firm, Zylus Homes and Property Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International, weekend, launched another phase of its housing scheme as it continues in its bid to make housing available and affordable.

The project called Zylus Court Extension follows the launch of Zylus Court and Lekki Pride in January and April respectively.

Zylus Court Extension directly behind Zylus Court will offer elegantly designed three-bedroom bungalows, three-bedroom terraces, 500Sqm, and 300Sqm of land.

Like Zylus Court, Zylus Court Extension offers potential buyers a flexible payment plan and will have in place modern state of the art facilities.

Zylus Group GMD, Oluwatosin Olatujoye said the aim of Zylus Court Extension is ensuring value appreciation over time. He said, “In just three years we have set the standard for real estate and real estate investment in Nigeria, and this is one of many more building projects to come.

Project manager, Williams Popoola, re-echoed what Olatujoye said, adding that Zylus Court Extension offers excellent facilities, all rooms ensuite, and contemporary architectural designs open-concept floor plans, and functional layouts ideal for homeowners at stage of life.

The event was also an opportunity to hand over keys of a furnished apartment to Mr. Henry Chukwuedo, a buyer of one of the units of Zylus Court.

Chukwuedo described the house as a divine intervention and expressed optimism for a better working relationship with Zylus, even as he self-appointed himself as an ambassador for the brand.

Among those present were Nollywood actress and brand ambassador Jumoke Odetola and royal fathers.

