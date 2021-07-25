By Juliet Ebirim

2021 is definitely going on an amazing note for most Nigerian female movie stars, as some of them have been acquiring their dream cars, Range Rover, in particular.

Nollywood Actress, Lilian Afegbai and Big Brother Naija’s Nengi Hampson have joined the evergrowing list of showbiz stars who have added expensive cars to their garage in 2021 alone, as they are now proud owners of Range Rovers.

Sultry actress Lilian Afegbai was seen in her new Range Rover SUV reportedly worth N45m looking cheerful, as she celebrated her latest acquisition.

Also, reality TV star Nengi, is currently in a celebratory mood, as she shared the video of her latest acquisition, a white Range Rover Velar on her Instagram story. This is coming months after fans gifted her a black Range Rover in January.

Other actresses who joined the Range Rover gang this year include Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Bukky Wright, Joke Jigan and Sonia Ogini.

