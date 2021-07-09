Social media is a part of almost every person’s life. One can document their journey or be an independent reporter on platforms such as YouTube.

The time when only the traditional media had the power to inform or misinform the audience has long been a thing of the past. Randy Booker is one such international basketball player who also has a YouTube channel.

Randy Booker comes from the state of Florida and is a professional basketball player. He has reached this level with a lot of hard work, dedication, and consistency.

Being an athlete himself, Randy is knowledgeable and educated about the game. He is passionate about the sport, his faith, and helping others to succeed.

In his YouTube channel, he documents his professional basketball journey to the top. It helps him build a brand and connect with his audience on a personal level.

He also speaks about issues or discussions happening in the industry as an independent reporter. On his channel, he interviews NBA players and legends. He especially asks them questions that conventional media would not.

In his latest video titled “The Dark Side of NBA Analysts,” he highlights how the media controls the narration of an event or a person. He says that the NBA is no longer about the game but more about narratives around particular players.

It shows how people want to create drama and don’t want to take responsibility for their actions. If you are not likable as a person or a player, everyone likes to target them and hop on the hate train. The game has lost focus on what happens on the court. The media’s narrative controls the discussion and reporting.

Randy Booker has provided opinions and discussions on his platform that are not subject to any bias. This kind of reporting sees a deep connection with the passionate followers of the game of basketball.