Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant is Set to Host Its 5th Edition, It will also interest you to know that this is a pageant that cut across the 5 states in the south east region of Nigeria which includes Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo State respectively with the mandate to strengthen peace and unity and at same time destabilising discrimination amongst each other from this region..

The 5th Edition is Slated to hold sometime in October as the Pageant is Set to Crown a Beautiful and Hardworking Young Lady who will take the Brand to the Next Level. The New Queen of South East Nigeria Queen will be the Big thing to Hit the Pageant and Entertainment Industry as she will embark on topnotch Humanitarian Activities to Help other that are in Need withing the South East Region.

Speaking to Newsmen In Enugu the Event Manager Miss Gift Onyekachi Eze Founder YekaPro Events disclosed that the winners of the 5th Edition of the beauty pageant will get an opportunity to have an official car for 1yr, all expense paid trip to any African Country endorsement deals and many more after going through the different stages in the competition. She also used this Medium to encourage young and promising ladies to take advantage of this great opportunity and become a role Model to Many Others..

The Event Registration is Free and Audition are Bidded to hold from the Month of August in some selected states in the South East such as Imo State, Enugu State and Anambra State Respectively..

Founder Of Newsland Integrated Media Services Organisers of the Event Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant Mr Emmanuel Anabueze noted that this years event will showcases the best 15 beautiful ladies competing in the 5th Edition of the Queen Of South East Nigeria beauty pageant From September as they compete for the coveted crown as well as the star prizes…

Emmanuel Anabueze, Director, Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant Stated that the first task for the contestants was to be Auditioned so to help the Organisation Present the Best 15 to the General Public For the Main Battle .The Contestants will also undergo several days of intensive online voting to test there Popularity and also will be camped for 10days which will help the Contestants Under Go lots of training so as to be fit and ready to display there talent at the Grand Finale coming October 2021.