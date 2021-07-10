By Moses Nosike

The Postgraduate School of Credit and Financial Management has said that it is important for societies to produce quality graduates that can meet the expectations of employers.

The President/Chief Executive Officer, PSCFM, Prof Chris Onalo, said this in a meeting of ‘The Gathering of University Graduates’ that took place virtually in June.

The gathering comprised of those who graduated with Bachelors and Masters degree from universities regardless of their course of studies.

Analo said that the idea of the gathering was to make the attendees realise the need for Nigerian and other African university graduates to position themselves for global relevance, become global citizens, global competent and get interconnected for employability in the global job markets.

Onalo, who was the Speaker/Convener, explained to the graduates the opportunities countries are coming together to form a global village has thrown up in favour of today’s university graduates in every country.

The renowned professor of credit management spoke on how global employers in response to COVID-19 regime had adopted the work from home policy as new way of life, and how one can be an employee of a company in the UK without having to move over to the UK, for example.

This, he noted, was subject to the globally bestselling specialist postgraduate certification that the graduate must have gained.

“The weakness of university which gave rise to poor rating of the graduates were extensively identified and befitting solutions were proffered during the event.

At the event, what the graduates must rise to do going forward were advised, including self-rebaking, strong passion for academic improvement, cultivation of integrity, pursuit of good name rather than uncontrollable craving for money, etc.

According to Analo, the gathering of university graduates will now be holding once every month through webinar zoom room to be hosted by the Postgraduate School of Credit and Financial Management (PSCFM), with heads of human resources of renowned organizations coming on board with a view to digesting the new innovation to make Nigerian employers of labour fulfilled, as they employ university graduates going forward.