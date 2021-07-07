.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Dunamis International Gospel Centre has claimed that it has no hand in the arrest and detention of members of the Take-It-Back Movement led by a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who staged the ‘Buhari Must Go’ protest in its auditorium.

Sources have linked the arrest of the activists to the church, following the alleged invitation of operatives of the Department of State Security by the administrators.

The spokesman of Dunamis, Dr Adah Ochowechi, has, however, denied allegations that linked the church to the protesters’ arrest.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ochowechi described the arrest as the brainchild of undercover security personnel “acting in the line of duty”.

Also Read: Nnamdi Kanu: Malami slams Canadian Justice Minister, Madu

He said, “We wish to state categorically that Dunamis International Gospel Centre has no hands in the arrest and detention of the said youths as they were arrested outside the premises of the church.

“The church has no right to arrest and detain people and has no detention custody. The right of arrest and detention resides with government security agencies. Acting in their line of duty, the DSS officials arrested the protesters.

“For the records, the Senior Pastor, Dr Paul Enenche was not privy to the unfolding development, let alone giving the order for their arrest.”

However, the statement maintained that the church was not an activism ground, but a centre for the projection of truth against all forms of evil.

“The church is non-political and non-partisan and thus, not an appropriate ground for political protests. It is not the seat of government where those being protested against reside

“The church of Christ, over the course of human history, has remained resolute in her advocacy for human rights, justice and freedom. We are also actively engaged in praying and fasting for good governance as well as for an end to all forms of evil in the country.

“The church that is praying and advocating for a free, just, orderly and peaceful society cannot but help to further the cause of justice, order and peace in the land,” it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria