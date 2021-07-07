Demand release of agitators arrested by DSS, police

Give FG 7-day ultimatum to reverse declaration of Sunday Igboho wanted

By Adeola Badru

Scores of Yoruba nation agitators, on Wednesday, staged a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, demanding the release of agitators arrested by the Department of State Security, DSS, and other security agencies.

The protesters, who in their hundreds with placards bearing different inscriptions, warned the Federal Government to stop a further attack on the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The stern-looking protesters, who marched to Igboho’s house and subsequently walked through major roads in Ibadan before visiting the palace of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, were dressed in black outfits and armed with charms while chanting solidarity songs calling for the freedom of the Yorubaland.

The protesters, had earlier, blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway briefly before moving on to Challenge, Molete, and other areas of the city.

The protesters, included family members of those arrested and paraded by the DSS, marched to Olubadan’s palace.

They condemned the raid on Igboho’s house, describing it as “illegal, sad, barbaric and a return to authoritarian rule,” while demanding the release of those who were arrested.

One of the protesters said: “What the DSS did was wrong. Why not invite Igboho if you think he has committed a crime?

“He is fighting for a genuine course and we will all support his agitation. We are here to give the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the declaration of Chief Sunday Igboho wanted.”

The protesters, however, pleaded with the Yoruba leaders to give their support to enable the fight for the freedom of Yorubaland achievable.

While responding on behalf of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the media aide to the traditional ruler, Mr Adeola Oloko, denied the report that the Olubadan collected a sum of N50 million from the Federal Government to make the arrest of Sunday Igboho possible.

He said: “The protesters were here and before they came we have been hearing through some news on social media that Kabiyesi received the sum of N50m from the Federal Government for the killing of Igboho, or for his arrest to become possible.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the public that Kabiyesi did not collect a dime from anybody. Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba man, he lives in Ibadan, so he is a son of Kabiyesi Olubadan, and we are duty-bound to protect him.”

“So if he is operating within the limit of the law, we are supposed to protect him, so kabiyesi is using this opportunity to say that we did not collect any money from anybody irrespective of anybody at all.

“At 92 going to 93, what does he need much money for? Is it to rear up children, to send children to school, to build houses, to buy vehicles? So tell me what has he not been able to do in life.

“Kabiyesi has become fulfilled in life, so the story is not true, and I’m also using this medium to warn those on the social media to be very mindful of what they disseminate, because those stories have a great effect on innocent people and now that the people have come, they have seen for themselves that what was reported was not true, and they came with a lot of requests, and Kabiyesi has said to them that he will present their requests to the appropriate authorities beginning from this moment, and he has said we should summon a meeting of the stakeholders.

“So that the request could be looked into and addressed so that the necessary action is taken. We do not want a state of anarchy in Ibadanland, we want all our youths to operate within the armbit of the law that is the message of the Kabiyesi to them.”

