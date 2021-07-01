.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday sentenced a self-acclaimed prophet, Olakanye Oni to life imprisonment for manslaughter.

According to the prosecution team led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice Ekiti State, Mr. Julius Ajibare, the convict sometimes in March, 2017 invited one Gbadamosi Omowale from Lagos to Ado Ekiti on the pretence that he has solution to her barrenness.

On getting to his Church at Palace of Mercy, Mathew Street, Odo Ado Area, Ado Ekiti, the convict hypnotized the victim and lured her into his room. He thereafter spread a white cloth on her and raped her.

The convict used white handkerchief to clean the victim’s private part and inserted a substance believed to be potash into her vagina.

He also collected a sum of Fifty Two Thousand Naira from the victim.

The victim’s vagina got decayed as a result of the substance inserted into it by the convict and this resulted into the victim’s eventual death.

The prosecution called six witnesses to prove the case while the defence counsel, Chris Omokhafe Esq, called the convict and one other person as witnesses.

In his judgement, Hon. Justice A . A. Adesodun held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Adesodun pronounced the defendant guilty of the offence of manslaughter and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Vanguard News Nigeria