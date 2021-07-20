It was a celebration of excellence and an inspiring moment at Four P oint by Sheraton Hotel Victoria Island Lagos, during My Media Africa’s Leadership Award and Tech Summit.

The Leadership Award which was merged with a Tech Summit was a high point of My Media Africa’s efforts in unveiling and celebrating excellence in Nigeria and Africa at large, often marred by excessive focus on what is wrong with Africa, by mainstream media.

During the event, the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone who became a professor of Pharmacy at the age of 37 was honoured as the most distinguished Vice Chancellor of the year.

The conveners of the prestigious African Illustrious Awards, arrived at the decision after a team of seasoned professionals of diverse backgrounds took special care in paying attention to details so that they are able to see those who are making tremendous impact, even though they are not recognized.

“In the case of Prof. Esimone, he was unanimously named the most outstanding Vice Chancellor of Nigerian University by the team. What Prof. Esimone has done in Unizik in two years and silently, was of immense surprise to the team. He has delivered several infrastructure projects, provided an improved learning environment, created a better system of accountability, shown leadership and excellence, without making any noise, whatsoever, about it.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the June/July 2021 edition of My Media African Magazine, with its rich contents on African entrepreneurship and existing opportunities for tech enthusiasts in Africa.

Joseph Yobo, an iconic Nigerian footballer and super Eagles former captain, was recognised and honoured with the African lifetime leadership of excellence.The Afcon 2013 winner expressed happiness over the efforts of My Media Africa in changing the African narrative and was grateful on the recognition.

The former Olympics medalist Chioma Ajunwa and presently assistant commissioner of police was also honoured and was there to receive her award, excitedly even as she pledged to do more for public service. She was also charged with the unveiling of a new edition of the MyMedia Africa Magazine ; a glossy print magazine dedicated to highlighting success stories from Nigeria and Africa to the world.

Some dignitaries at the event include, Chief Poly Emenike the Chairman of Neros Pharmaceuticals, Prince Christopher Nebe, the Chief Executive Officer of Pharmatex, among many others.

The Nigerian Army band was there to give the event a fine boost with their tunes. Others who were at the event include Nollywood super stars, the Lagos branch of Unizik alumni, representatives of Daar Communications, among others.

Several start ups, tech innovators and entrepreneurs were equally honoured, among which include Hi-Tech Garage, an auto care facility based in Awka, Anambra State. The pigin Bible Translator was equally honoured as well.

Performing at the ceremony was the “Jennifer “crooner ; Guchi .

A lot of personalities across various sectors also graced the occasion including Georgia Ibeh , Queen Okam, the popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his amiable wife and other notable personalities.

It is a general consensus that those honoured are deserving of their recognition and award. But for My Media Africa, this goes a long way to build and entrench a culture of excellence, innovation, tech solutions and skillful leadership that will address Africa’s development challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria