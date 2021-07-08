By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has urged all Nigerians to embark on intensive prayers even as the nation is faced with incessant insecurity challenges.

Ajayi made the call during a visit by executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos Council led by its Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi recently.

According to her, there is a need for all of us to be more prayerful because there can never be peace when there is a crisis in the land.

The Christian cleric said that she would continue to pray for Nigeria as she was optimistic that there would not be any outbreak of war in Nigeria.

“He is God of a new beginning and nothing is impossible for Him to do,” Ajayi said.

Reacting to the rumour being peddled widely of owning a private jet, the philanthropist said she had no private jet in her name.

“I see private jet as an instrument of evangelism. I have ridden on chartered private jets with associates on a few gospel trips.

“I don’t want a private jet or wealth that I won’t be in a position to help the poor or needy,” Ajayi said

The cleric said the work of Christianity was all about making life meaningful for the less privileged.

“I am one of the major funders of Moses Orimolade University, located at Omu-Aran, Kwara State.

My plan is to make the university cheaper and affordable for Nigerians who are not well to do.

“I also print 10,000 copies of the Holy Bible every year from China and I give it out freely to people,” she added.

On his part, Lagos Council Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi appreciated the cleric for her warm reception.

“We are here to seek your motherly and spiritual blessings and look forward to the collaboration between your Ministry and Lagos NUJ,” the NUJ Chairman said.

Ajayi applauded the philanthropist for her assistance especially to the needy.

“I want to commend you for the palliatives you shared among Nigerians in the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are also aware of how Esther Ajayi Foundation has been impacting lives positively, “he said.

Ajayi assured the cleric of one of the highest Awards of NUJ during the Lagos Council Press Week scheduled for October 2021.

The visit also afforded the Lagos Council Executive members an opportunity to seek assistance towards the completion of the council’s secretariat being remodelled.

