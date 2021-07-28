Prince Omoha Nduka

As the kick-off date of The Africa Value Awards draws near, the organisers has announced its list of nominees for its 2021 edition.

Belema Oil President and Philanthropist, Dr. Tein T.S Jack-Rich, Chairman of Prince Luxury Group, Prince Omoha Nduka and a few others are nominated to receive the global honours.

Dr. Tein T.S Jack-Rich will be honoured as African Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year for contributing positively to Africa economy and for impacting lives in Africa through his foundation activities while the President of Prince Luxury Group, Prince Omoha Nduka Oba will emerge as African Young Entrepreneur of the Year for his hard work, creativity and prudency.

In a press statement made available to the media, Ambassador Daniel N. Obah FCA, Executive Director, Africa Value Awards and Chairman, VARDIAFRICA said that the aim of the award is to continually promote and celebrate value and excellence in Africa.

He also stated that the award aims to recognise individuals and organizations who have projected positively, the intrinsic values of the African continent, propelled the economy growth, enhanced youth empowerment and participation, community development, educational advancement, humanitarian services and peaceful coexistence.

“This year’s edition of Africa Value Awards and going forward is unique considering our recent partnership with the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS), Fayetteville, NC 28311 USA, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

“The Partnership is to enhance efficiency and excellence, and to ensure that awardees are celebrated globally,” says Obah.

Some other awardees includes; Alh. Musa S. Mubarak, Grace Hawa Weah, Sualiho Massalay, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi, Dr. Ibrahim Dauda, Adamu Atiku Abubakar and a few others.

Africa Value Awards has announced the hosting of the 2021 Edition of the awards to be held at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Abuja on Thursday July 29, 2021.