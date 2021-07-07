By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday stated that the Equality of the geo-political zones would significantly douse tension emanating from the 50 years post-Nigerian Civil war on the country.

He further added among other propositions, “that growing disposition of our political leaders to be above the law” and the “winner takes all outlook of our political system” needed to be addressed in order to move the country forward in a democratic setting.

Anyim stated this in a keynote at the International Research Conference on ’50 years post-Nigerian Civil war: Issues, challenges and prospects towards national integration, Justice, Peace and Security organized by the Centre for Health and Allied Legal and Demographical Development Research and Training of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa.

He said: “Equality amongst the regions or geopolitical zones, as we have them today, is an option

that will significantly douse tension. In the opinion of many, the Nigerian state would derive immense benefits, including state legitimacy and citizen psychological relief from a freely negotiated constitution.

“Rebuilding faith in Nigeria, building a new national consensus and deescalating the rising tension all over the country should be the most urgent task of the national leadership. I task the Center to inquire into the leadership recruitment strategy of the current democratic experience to identify improvement options that will enhance patriotism and commitment to rule of law.

“The growing disposition of our political leaders to be above the law implies that our democracy

is growing in the reverse. The ‘ABOVE THE LAW’ executive political leaders attitude need to be evaluated with a view to

measuring its effect on the desire of aspirants to political offices, particularly, with the attendant rise in corruption and nepotism.

“The winner takes all outlook of our political system needs to be interrogated with emphasis on the attendant ‘do or die attitude of our politicians as this has escalated electoral violence and manipulations.”

According to him: “The commonly recounted issues that led to the Nigerian civil war include Western Region Crises, the boycott of the 1965 election, the coup and counter-coup of January and July 1966 and the pogroms against the Igbos in late 1966.

“A deeper analysis of the sequence of events leading to the war would highlight two major causes – constitutional crises and ethnic response to national issues. On the issue of constitutional crises, it is imperative to look deeper into some issues that have continued to reoccur in our national discussion. E.g., there is a discordance on whether the abrogation of the 1963 constitution by the military is valid or not and also whether the military can legitimately give Nigeria a new constitution. The Nigerian situation is a unique one.

“The supreme court has ruled that when there is a successful coup, it overthrows the old order and can enthrone a new order.

This position is also not conclusive because the principle goes further to maintain that the new order subsists as long as the intervening force is in control. In this case, while the military rule endured there was no challenge but since they exited, the legality or otherwise of their actions has become subject of contention.

“This conference should further interrogate the place of the 1963, 1979 and 1999 constitutions of Nigeria in our progress to nationhood. This is because the current agitation for restructuring lies within the delicate legality or otherwise of

these constitutions. It is also important to examine whether the constitutions that succeeded the 1963 constitution effectively addressed the circumstances that gave rise to the western region crises.

“This is because even in the 4th Republic, Governors were still being forcefully removed from office using federal might.

It will also be of national interest if the Center can probe deep into the role of ethnicity at the various turning points of our national history. Did ethnicity play a role in the 1966 January coup? The counter-coup of July 1966 was it ethnic-inspired? How was public opinion shaped or influenced in the aftermath of the January 1966 coup that led to the pogroms?

“Government with direct revenue allocation from the federation account by the military. Perhaps that may be the reason for the multiplication of the number of local government areas in the country. It must be evaluated whether the

present crises infested local government system contributes positively to our national progress or not.

“This conference also needs to interrogate how successful the post-war measures have been. Have these measures resolved the fear of ethnic domination and inclusive nation-building? How has the Federal character principle, quota system, zoning or rotation of political offices at all levels been implemented and or impacted nation-building?

“A model to measure the effect of these policy interventions and outcomes on national integration and promotion of justice and a sense of inclusion may reveal new options to pursue. I believe that we are at a stage in our national development when we need to delve deeper and question the assumptions upon which post-war Nigeria has been construed. “

Research has shown, that pre-modern nation differences will remain a trigger for conflicts except if the modern state is properly welded together by equity, fairness, justice and equality and at times by human and economic developments.

“I dare say that building a nation out of multi-ethnic nationalities requires deliberate planning and effort at all stages. It requires conscious and constant review and management of the conflict triggers that ultimately undermine national consensus and unity. These triggers will always spring up as the different ethnic nationalities interact and compete for space.

“It is the responsibility of the leadership at all levels to evolve broad-based strategies to pre-empt the triggers and diffuse them before they snowball into a national crisis. In my opinion, our response in this regard has been rather uncoordinated, haphazard and devoid of a coherent strategy backed by data. In 2011, Roper Center, one hundred and fifty years after the American civil war, conducted studies and opinion polls to measure public perception about the cause and impact of the American civil war.

“In our case, may I ask, have we ever measured public opinion and mood of the various ethnic

nationalities in Nigeria since after the war or even since after independence? After the war, we changed from a parliamentary to a presidential system of Government. Have we measured public opinion on which works better for Nigeria? Have we tested public opinion about our federation among the multiple nationalities in the country?

“I must say that constant measuring, monitoring, and analyzing trends in opinion and attitudes will help policymakers provide policy responses to feelings of alienation, marginalization or anger. I cannot over-emphasize the need for academic research and statistics to measure views, the mood of society, beliefs, trends and perceptions. It is therefore my view that this conference is not only timely but will scale up the rating of UNIZIK as a socially responsible corporate institution.

“As a keynote speaker, I believe, my duty is to point out the critical issues, ask probing questions, throw up the challenges and provide research leads towards arriving at the desired solutions. I am pleased to know that there are a number of other speakers who shall take up all the issues I shall raise as a keynote speaker and provide answers to my questions.

Let me say at this point that the decision of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Center for Health and Allied Legal and Demographical Development Research and Training to take up this conference is a step in the right direction.

“This International research conference with the theme 50 years Post Nigerian Civil War: Issues, Challenges and Prospects Towards National Integration, Justice, Peace and Security is vital to the current issues facing the Nigerian state. It will be fascinating and perceptive of this University to produce out of this conference, a fact-based and data-driven research study on the attitude of the various geo-political zones to Nigerian nationalism and its implications for national integration, justice and security.”

Vanguard News Nigeria