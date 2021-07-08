By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Some foreign nationals from portugal has opened an open camp in Kebbi state to screen and shop for talented footballers in Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna and Zamfara.

According to the Director sports Kebbi State ministry of sports Malam Usman Muhammad Ladan who spoke in his office in Birnin Kebbi Thursday said that, the open camp for talent hunt is first of its kind as the players who are able to make it will play in different european clubs.

He explained that, the screening excercise was a collaboration between Kebbi state football association and USS sports with an agent simply identified as mister Gabriel who resides in Nigeria but an agent to the portuguese.

Ladan added that, footballers were drawn from Sokoto and Kaduna for the screening program which at the end of the exercise chosen players will serve as empowerment and will also in turn bring revenue to the state.

On the security of the players he said they will be safe hence the choice of portugal whom they know didnt have any record of maltreating players.

He gave the names of the foreign agents as Antonio, Hugo and Pedro, he stated that the agents will be in the state for one week and envisage that footballers from kebbi will make it.

Ladan said the choice of Kebbi State was not unconnected with the state governor’s interest in sports development which he Senator Atiku Bagudu is using to engage youths in different sports not only football, he urged the successful footballers to be good ambassadors of Nigeria when they finally get a football club in eauropean nations.