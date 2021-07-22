Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday hinted on a new environmental sanitation order that would see to the sealing of businesses found littering their premises with filt in the capital city, Port Harcourt, and environs of Rivers state.

Wike, during inspection of four ongoing flyover projects in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas of the State, also frowned at the presence of illegal motors parks and trading activities around the ongoing flyover projects.

He said, “We have decided we are going to barricade and stop operations of all the unnecessary motor parks springing up, making sure people know they can’t just wake up in the morning and decide to take and use government space as your private park.”

On filthy business premises, he said, “Those at Aba Road axis of the Rumuola area will be the first victims.

“Thereafter others will follow so that people will know that government is very serious.

“So, all who litter refuse, and operate motor parks will have themselves to blame.

“This is not the time people will tell you that the economy is hard. If the economy is hard, does it mean that you’ll sell your goods and litter the places with the refuse?

“Why do you have to litter the area, thinking that government will come and clean them up for you. No, nobody will do that any longer.”

On public wonder over how he raises the funds for his numerous milestone infrastructures project, Wike said it’s easy for any credible leader to create a huge impact even with limited resources.

“It’s very easy. The funds are there. When people ask us where do we get funds, we laugh. It is a matter of management, being prudent with the little you have.

“It is not as if we have a lot of money. The little we have, we have to manage it in a way that we can say, this is what we did with funds available to us”, he explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria