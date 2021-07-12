.

Pope Francis was pleased with the success of Italy against England at Euro 2020 and Argentina at the Copa America after beating Brazil, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Monday.

The head of the catholic church stressed the importance and values of sports, which teaches to “accept any result, even the defeat.”

“Only in this way, faced with the difficulties of life, can we always get involved, fighting without giving up, with hope and trust,” a statement read.

Italy beat England in London 3-2 in a penalty-kicks shootout after a 1-1 draw to win Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Argentina, Pope Francis’ home nation, secured the Copa America title on Saturday with a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

Pope Francis is currently at a hospital in Rome, where he’s recovering after intestinal surgery.

According to the Vatican, he will remain there to “optimise therapy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria