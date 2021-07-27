By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has blamed the political class for the Nigeria’s woes.

According to him, the country’s current challenge is not just as a result of banditry and kidnapping activities but leadership failure.

He specifically berated the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, over its management of the country, saying that by 2023, the party would have completely wrecked Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed stated this on Monday night during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, stressing that the primary concern of both the ruling APC and the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was the 2023 presidential election, and not developing the country.

“What are they going to do with 2023 because between now and 2023, in one and half year, the APC would have completely wrecked this country. You are going to take over a country that is effectively destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by the PDP

“What did the PDP say it is going to do about bringing these different parts of the country together? Where is the economic blueprint to do with unemployment; to do with the building of the Nigerian economy, all they are interested in is 2023,” he added.

The NEF spokesman also lamented that the next party to take over the helms of leadership in 2023 would have a herculean task of fixing the country.

“You are going to take over a country that has been completely destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by the PDP and how are you going to fix this country? What’s your blueprint for what happens to Nigeria in 2023?” he asked.

Reacting to the comment by some PDP governors that the presidential villa has become APC headquarters for coercing their members to join the ruling party, Baba-Ahmed asked the opposition party to present evidence to Nigerians that the Presidency was intimidating its governors to defect the APC.

He said, “If governors (referring to PDP) have evidence that the statehouse, the villa, is using extra-legal and political muscle to peer away governors from their parties, I wish they would share some of this information with us.

”There have been defections from both sides. Like I said earlier on, we are dealing with one and the same thing.

“We have governors from the other party who just change dress and come back to sit and say I’m APC. The next day, a governor will also defect and say I’m PDP. These are the same people.

“Since 1999, it is these two parties that have destroyed this country and they are playing the same game, all over again.”

