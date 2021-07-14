.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The police in Kaduna has rescued one of the kidnapped students of Baptist Bethel High school and two other locals who were found wandering in the forest.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) in Kaduna, said on Tuesday that the exhausted victims were taken to the Police Clinic in Kaduna for medical attention.

In a statement he issued to journalists, the PPRO stated that “the Kaduna Police Command’s mission to rescue all kidnap victims through intelligence-led Policing and the rigorous patrol had yesterday yielded a positive result with the rescue of three victims to safety.”

He explained that “on the 12th July 2021 at about 1540hrs the Operatives of the Command alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush extremely exhausted and weak.”

“The victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic Kaduna where they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families.”

“During the course of the investigation, the three (3) victims were identified as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, Nura Nuhu that were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia Road and Abraham Aniya one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama that were kidnapped the previous week.”

“Thus, the Command is currently relentless in ensuring that more victims are rescued within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that bandits have launched attacks on communities in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source told journalists that 4 dead bodies were alleged, discovered in Matyei village and houses burnt down in the Abuyab community, including the family House of a retired General. The authorities are yet to react to the attack.