The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has paraded armed robbery and murder syndicates who specializes in car snatching at gunpoint and destruction of Automated Teller Machines, ATM and carting away millions of naira.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Friday at the Command’s Headquarters, Ikot Akpan-Abia, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, said the suspects have been terrorizing Uyo the state capital and its environs in recent times.

The CP who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in the destruction of Access Bank ATM at Oliver Twist fast food and stole N8million.

He added that the suspects also confessed to the destruction of the Union Bank ATM at College of Education, Afaha Nsit, and stole N11million naira and also destroyed ATM in Ikot Ekpene LGA and stole N7million.

According to the CP, the hoodlums also attacked Jane Juliet Supermarket located along Ikot Ekpene road, Uyo (where they robbed two vehicles and killed a little boy), Metropolitan Supermarket along Oron Road, Uyo, robbed E-Plus mates at Atiku Abubakar Avenue, and R & R Supermarket at Nwaniba, in Uyo LGA, where a Sienna car was snatched.

His words, “On 10/7/2021 at about 9:53 am following a tip-off that unknown hoodlums used welding machine to maliciously destroy an Access Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Oliver Twist along Brook Street, Uyo and carted away the sum of N8million operatives of Anti-Robbery squad traced the hoodlums to Tantalizer fast food Abak road, Uyo while attempting to destroy another ATM.

“The following suspects were arrested. Praise Nwagwu (30) of Elelenwa village Obio Akpor LGA, Rivers State, Uche Ambrose (41) of Umudim in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, Sunday Udo (32) of Ikot Ambang village in Ibiono Ibom LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in the murder of two Policemen at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku, Uyo, and the robbery of Maya Restaurant at 2-lane, Uyo, where private security was killed.

“Items recovered from the suspects include, two gas cylinders filled with gas, two welding pipes, two shifting spanners, one coloured Toyota Corolla Car with Registration No. BRR 437 RM.

“Also on 18/7/2021 based on available Intel, at about 1.00pm men of Anti-Robbery squad ambushed and apprehended a 5-man armed robbery gang namely Nsikak Sunday, and Ubong Edet of Ikot Afaha Obio Nkan, in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Richard Nseuko of Ibedu Idikpa in Nsit Atai LGA, Otobong Essien of Odion Itam, Itu LGA, and Linus Edet of Mbiabam , Ibiono Ibom LGA.

“The suspects confessed to be members of armed robbery and car snatching syndicate terrorizing Uyo metropolis and its environs.

“Items recovered from them include 4 locally made pistols, 4 expended cartridges, one empty shell of AK47 ammunition, a red coloured Toyota Sienna car with Reg No.MUS, 797 GS, white coloured Toyota Camry with Reg. no AKD 367GC, and Black coloured Mercedes Benz ML 350 with Reg. No WGD 74 AA, household items and items suspected to be charming “, He stated.

The CP further disclosed that in June 2021 the command arrested three murder suspects namely James Akpan and Akara Udo for the murder of one Mfon Ekpembe Udoefik (51) in Ukanafun LGA as well as one Imoh Sunday Uko for the murder of John Uko in Abak LGA.

He expressed delight that the commands partnership with the state government, sister agencies and Akwa Ibom citizens have been yielding results, stressing, “and we urge all to continue supporting the police for qualitative service delivery in the state”

One of the suspects, Ubong Edem Edet, while fielding questions from newsmen said lack of parental care drove him into robbery.

“I don’t have a mother and a father, and nobody to care for me” he simply said.

