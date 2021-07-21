By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Imo State Police Command has said that it has “smashed a notorious kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorizing the state lately”, arresting six of them and rescuing their victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen yesterday.

His words: “The Imo State Police Command has smashed a notorious kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorising the state lately.

“On July 3, 2021, at about 0430 hours, one Cornelia Oluebube, ” F”, of Amakohia in Owerri North local government area of Imo State, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and taken to an unknown destination. The Imo State Command’s tactical teams, on receipt of the report, swung into action.

ALSO READ: FCTA, Council Chairmen debunk claims of clash with Minister

“After gathering technical intelligence, which led them to Delta State, where the following suspects were arrested. They include Terry’s Mez, “M”, age 31 years of Aguleri in Anambra State, Willie Ebefal, “M”, age 21 years, of Ogbokuno in Burutu local government area of Delta State, Obasanjo Kimakia, ” M”, age 20 years, of Tamime in Burutu local government area of Delta State.

“On interrogation, the three suspects volunteered useful information that took the ever-active Imo Command’s Tactical teams to Delta State, on July 19, 2021, at about 1130 hours, for the rescue of the kidnapped victim.

“After the diligent gathering of intelligence and planning, the team stormed the kidnappers den in Tebegbe Waterside in Delta State and arrested Augustine Irishaye, “M”, age 21 years, Jenifer Awolowo, ” F”, age 16 years, and Eyemgblausi Chugbwugburefa, age 17 years, all of Tebegbe in Burutu local government area of Delta State.

ALSO READ: Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates

“The victim, Cornelia Oluebube, who was kidnapped in Owerri, was rescued unhurt. While the tactical teams were escorting the suspects out of their hideout, one Terry Mez, “M”, took to his heels and was shot on the leg to prevent him from escaping from lawful custody.

“On arrival back to the Command, the escaping suspect was taken to The Nigeria Police Hospital, Amakohia, Owerri, Imo State, while the victim was formally reunited with her parents by the Commissioner of Police, CP.”

Meanwhile, the CP, Imo State Command, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has commended the efforts and gallantry displayed by the tactical teams, in the rescue of the kidnap victim, even as he reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Command to neutralise all criminal gangs in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria