By David Odama – Lafia

THE Nasarawa Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 32-year-old Nasiru Ahmed in the Karu Local Government Area, a surburb of the federal Capital Territory for impersonating the naval formation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel said in a statement that the fake naval officer was arrested during an intensive surveillance patrol by the command around the Karu LG axis.

Accordinging to the statement, Nasiru who dressed in complete fatigue of the Nigeria Navy allegedly defrauded operators of POS after obtaining cash from them.

“Nasiru Ahmed usually dresses in military camouflage of the Nigeria Navy, approaches Point of Sale (P.O.S) operators at different locations within Karu LGA, under the guise of conducting transactions and sending fake bank alerts into their mobile phones in lieu of cash.”

Accordinging to the statement,the suspect, in most cases, intimidates, harassed and assaults P.O.S operators whenever they complain about the money given to him not reflecting in their bank accounts

It further explained that during a search on Nasiru Ahmed, the following exhibits were recovered – two sets of Navy uniforms, two sets of boots, one set of knee guard and one dagger which he admitted using for his nefarious activities.

The Commissioner, in the statement, directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for further investigation.

CP Longe therefore waned criminal elements in the state to either repent or leave the state, warning that if caught, they would be dealt with decisively.

