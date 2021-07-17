The Police Command in Kwara has deployed 2,000 of its personnel across the state to ensure that the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration is hitch-free.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin.

The statement read, “The command has deployed a total number of 2000 strong officers and men, in addition to special tactical units comprising the Force Animal Branch, Mounted troop, police Mobile Force, anti Kidnapping, anti cult, Explosive Ordinance Department and men of the command’s intelligence unit.

“Criminals are warned of the consequences of their criminality, as the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on anybody arrested for any act of lawlessness.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared July 20 and July 21,2021 as public holidays for Nigerians to celebrate the event.

According to the statement, the command advised Muslim faithful to enjoy the Sallah celebration and holidays without any fear of attack or molestation, as both entry and exit points in to the state will be sufficiently policed.

It , however, urged the residents to be vigilant, be conscious of happenings around them, and to report strange faces, movements and activities to the police using the following police emergency numbers: 08125275046/070-32069501.

