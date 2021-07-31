.

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police command said it has cordoned off the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, after two suspected hoodlums were killed in a gun battle with the Police and others fled into the thick forest of Njaba with gun shot injuries.

The State Commissioner of Police disclosed this to newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri on Saturday.

The Police said they got intelligence that the hoodlums were on their way to Njaba to carry out attacks and they were intercepted by the operation restore peace of the Police and the hoodlums engaged the police in gun fire.

He added that one vehicle was recovered from the hoodlums and locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges as well as detonating an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police.

However, the Imo police command has pleaded with the people of Njaba during this period to remain calm as the command has embarked on what the commissioner called “clearance operation” of the fleeing hoodlums.

The Police said: “On 31/7/2021 at about 01:20 hours, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba Town to launch an attack but were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police , Imo State Command.

“And in the ensuing fire fight, one of their operational vehicle was demobilised and two of them neutralised and the remaining ones scampered into the bush. On searching the vehicle one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with ten rounds of live Ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges. They detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.”

“Meanwhile, cordon and pursuant exercise is on going in the area and members of the public residing in the area should not panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis and they should avail Police information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community be reported to the nearest police station,” Police said

