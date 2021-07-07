By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of four farmers in a farm located in Ikosun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed the kidnapping, stated that the Command had deployed policemen in the surrounding bushes at Ikosun Ekiti up to the Kwara border for thorough combing of the sprawling forest region.

The police spokesman also denied knowledge of the N50 million being requested by the abductors from the abductees’ families.

“Our men are in the bush working hard to rescue the farmers. We are working in conjunction with Amotekun Corps and local hunters.

“We believe that with the level of security measures we have put in place, we are sure that we will rescue them and probably get the perpetrators of this dastardly act”.

The latest incident was coming barely a week after a traditional ruler, Oba Benjamin Osho, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local Government Area, was kidnapped, with his captors demanding N20 million ransom.

Sources said the latest victims, the farmers, were kidnapped on Monday evening in Ikosu Farm Settlement in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba Local Government area.

Commenting, Mr Olawumi Ayodeji, Manager of the farm, told newsmen that the abductors had made calls, demanding for N50 million ransom.

Vanguard News Nigeria