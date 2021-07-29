.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has commenced the trial of an anti-riot policeman who allegedly shot a commercial motorcyclist, Olabomi Saheed in the state capital.

Saheed was allegedly shot on Tuesday by the police personnel after engaging in an argument with a tipper driver who attempted to resist arrest for causing traffic along Old Oba road and shoot to scare onlookers while leaving the scene.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola while speaking with newsmen disclosed that the said policeman has been arrested and trial into the case commenced today, (Thursday).

Although, she did not reveal the name of the affected personnel, but said he has been apprehended and justice would be done accordingly.

She added that contrary to claims that the policeman shot at the victim, the gunshot was fired to the ground and that the bullet raised a stone that hit Olabomi.

Olabomi’s father had demanded that the anti-riot policeman who shot his son be apprehended and tried and pleaded with the state government not to allow his son, who is receiving treatment at the hospital to die for lack of care.

Vanguard News Nigeria