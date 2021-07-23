Police brutality: Akwa Ibom Judicial Panel submits report to gov Emmanuel

Gov. Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Judicial Panel set up by the Akwa Ibom State government to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, and extrajudicial killings in the state has submitted their report to the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Submitting the report, the Chairman of the 8-man panel, Justice Ifiok Ukana(Retd) thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to serve on the panel and for the quality of selected members of the panel.

Ukana who recounted the procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of their responsibilities noted that every police officer, serving or retired was given time and facility to defend themselves.

ALSO READ: I don’t need your kickbacks, Buhari tells contractors

His words, “We thank the Governor for the opportunity to serve on the panel. This work is documented in a 4 volume report and I want to appreciate the Governor for the quality selection of members, who have made a mark in their different callings.

“We appreciate you (the governor) for the support given to the panel throughout their work. The procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of its responsibilities was that every police officer(serving or retired) who was petitioned, was served the petition and given time and facility to enter defence, in order to grant them a fair hearing.

“We urge His Excellency to implement the recommendations made by the panel to forestall a reoccurrence of such civil unrest.”

ALSO READ: 2023 POLL: Tony Amechi charges Ndokwa electorate on imperatives of collecting PVC

In his response, Governor Udom Emmanuel appreciated the intellectual industry and physical energy invested in the production of the report and expressed the gratitude of the entire government to the panel for the excellent work.

He promised to pass on the report to the National Economic Council (NEC) for implementation.

Members of the Executive Council, Chairmen of Boards and Commissions, Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments were present at the report presentation.

Others present were Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organization & Protesters Representative, Mr. Harry Udoh Representative of CSOs, Barr. Bassey Essien (Retd). Representative of the Police; Barr. Omen Bassey Youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael President NAAKISS Worldwide President, and Mfon Edemekong (Esq.) Secretary Ministry of Justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria