The  Police Command in Osun  on Tuesday arrested a  burglar who allegedly stole an air-conditioning system from a COVID-19 isolation centre in Osogbo.

Mr Olawale Olokode,  the  Commissioner of Police in the state, said this  during the parade of arrested suspects at the State Police Headquarters in Osogbo.

Olokode explained that, “On July, 22 at about 1:30 p.m., a security guard attached to one of the  Osun COVID-19 Isolation centres/Mercy Land , Osogbo, noticed a person inside one of the isolation rooms removing an air conditioner.

“The security guard quickly alerted the Dada Estate Police Station in Osogbo and police officers from the station  immediately moved to the scene and cordoned off the area.

“Only one  Morufu Abdullah ‘m’ aged 27, who had removed one of the air conditioners in one of the rooms at the Isolation Centre was thereafter arrested.”

Olokode  also said  that : three armed robbery suspects, four suspected cult members , a suspect who is alleged to be a specialist in snatching cell phones  and SIM cards  were arrested during the month.

He said that another suspected burglar, who was alleged to have  burgled two shops in Osogbo was also arrested within this month.

He said  that all the suspects would be charged to court after  the conclusion of investigations into their matters.

Olokode said  that he would  ensure that the state would  not  be a safe haven for criminals.

He warned  criminals to turn a new leaf or relocate from the state, stressing that  the police command was ready to take the security battle to the dens of suspected criminals 

