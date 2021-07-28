Police arraigns four suspected traffic criminals arrested Sanwo-Olu

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

Four suspected traffic criminals who were arrested by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while trying to attack a motorist, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ebute-Metta.

The defendants are Aliu Umar 30, Mustaphar Umar 30, Abubakar Laraban 20 and Aliu Mohammed 20. They are standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of public peace, and possession of offensive weapons, preferred against them by the Police.

The defendants who specialize in attacking motorists and road users were docked before Magistrate Mrs. Adedayo Tella.

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy, Jumoke Otedola, Joshua Alade, others champion Lagos SDGs youth alliance

The prosecutor Inspector Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the defendants conspired amongst themselves to commit the alleged offence. He said that the incident occurred on July 12, 2021, at about 10 pm, at the Ojota area of Lagos State.

Olatunde said, ” The defendants conducted themselves disorderly by bearing and wandering offensive weapons, on the highway in circumstances that is illegal.”

” The defendants used offensive weapons including two cutlasses and in an attempt to rob a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa, they were arrested by the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu”, he said.

ALSO READ: NDE begins training for ESPW programme beneficiaries in Bayelsa

According to the prosecutor the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 168 (d) and (h) and 406 (1) (2), of the criminal law, of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them. The defendants’ lawyer, Mr. A. C Abazee, applied to the court to grant the defendants bail in liberal terms.

Consequently, Magistrate Tella, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum. She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation and that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

Magistrate Tella, also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till August 6, for trial.

Vanguard News Nigeria