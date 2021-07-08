Police AIG: Probe outcome’ll determine Magu’s promotion eligibility ― Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency Thursday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no hand in the promotion exercise of the police that declined the promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

There was insinuation in some quarters that President Buhari was pushing for the promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who has been under probe over allegations of misuse of his office.

Reports had emerged that Magu had been penciled down for promotion from his present rank of Police Commissioner, CP, to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) by the Police Service Commission (PSC) despite the alleged adverse recommendations of the Justice Ayo Salami panel that investigated the allegations.

But in a statement issued in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency denied any involvement of President Buhari in the exercise, affirming that Magu’s fate depends on the outcome of the investigation.

According to the statement, “We will be happy if your paper can correct the misinformation published, that President Buhari has ordered the promotion of Commissioner of Police

“As you can see, the PDP has taken off from there, issuing one of those thoughtless press releases of theirs. President Buhari or any Nigerian President for that matter is not responsible for promotions in the Police. That is the business of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

“In the case of the gentleman in question, who is currently under investigation, common sense dictates that his eligibility will be determined by that outcome.

“The PSC could have given you the correct position on this if there was an effort to reach them.”

