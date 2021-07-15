By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s largest shared mobility platform, Plentywaka, has partnered with automotive financing solution, Autochek Africa to facilitate vehicle inspection, financing and maintenance for its teeming number of vehicle partners.

According to the company, the move is part of its continued efforts to revolutionize the public transportation sector in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Co-Founder and CEO of Plentywaka, Onyeka Akumah, explained that Autochek, founded in 2020, with it’s 360-degree automotive solution offers technology-driven vehicle financing, warranty and maintenance services.

He noted that it has presence in Nigeria and Ghana and the company also provides a strong network of after-sales services that preserves and eases vehicle ownership experience across Africa.

Akumah said: “This partnership comes in the wake of plans to expand the Plentywaka Dailywaka ride-sharing service to over sev new routes in a few days. The strategic alliance will facilitate hassle-free vehicle inspection and hire-purchase for prospective Plentywaka vehicle partners, within a short period of time.

“Plentywaka has in the last 20 months completed over 355,000 rides and recently expanded its Dailywaka (In-city) service to include more vehicle options like mini-vans. This vehicle has been reintroduced in a bid to increase vehicle availability for its teeming number of riders as well as to help them split fares and avoid ridiculous surge fares and first/last mile issues for drivers.

“Just like Plentywaka, Autocheck Africa was born out of a need to disrupt an underutilised and unstructured industry. Now, a partner or hero on Plentywaka can onboard their vehicle within 30 minutes and even get vehicle financial assistance on request. Our values align and we are excited about the ease and flexibility that this partnership presents for all our vehicle partners across Africa starting with Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Founder and CEO of Autochek, Mr. Etop Ikpe, said: “This partnership presents a huge opportunity to empower Plentywaka’s vehicle partners through financing as well as enables us, at Autochek, to continue to fulfil our mission to enhance African consumers’ experience by creating a single marketplace for their automotive needs.

“By undergoing our 150-point check inspection and taking advantage of our routine maintenance service, Plentywaka’s vehicles are kept on the road in good conditions, thus keeping commuters safe whilst on the move,” he added.

According to Plentywaka: “To enjoy the Plentywaka Dailywaka or Travelwaka services, riders can download the Plentywaka app on Google Playstore and iOS and enjoy safe, comfortable and convenient transit at the tap of a button within three clicks.

“Anyone excited about making extra income can also become a driver on Plentywaka when you quickly onboard your vehicle on the platform through Autochek Africa. More so, Heroes enjoy a 90:10 sharing ratio on the riders fare, while earning as much as N250,000 added monthly income and other benefits.’