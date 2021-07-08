Plans for Aviation University to halt airlines’ collapse underway, says FG

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the Federal Government had decided to establish an aviation university towards putting a halt to the frequent collapse of airlines in the country.

Sirika said the collapse of airlines was because of poor management capacity.

The Minister stated this when he featured at the ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, “Federal Government has decided to establish an aviation university for the development of all round capacity in the sector.”

Sirika added that a small team was already working on the outline of the university, which he said would be run half online and half full time.

He also revealed that the ministry had released a total of 67 final aviation accidents reports covering the period of 2007 to 2016 in government’s bid to ensure that the causes of previous airline accidents are known.

Sirika, who affirmed that the civil aviation sector can sustain the economy, said four airports have already been designated as special economic zones.

On the proposed new national carrier, Sirika said his ministry will present the re-worked Outline Business Case, OBC, to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, in the next one or two weeks for approval.

He also stated that plan for the airline was on course, explaining that government recently launched the airline logo in the United Kingdom for the sake of exposure.

