By Nwafor Sunday

Former Anambra state governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has entered the court room to witness the trial of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ezeife was seen in the courtroom around 9:37am.

Recall that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, appointed Ezeife to lead the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.