*Governors of Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos in attendance

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Governors of the South West geo- Political zone of the country are presently holding a meeting with Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the Zone.

The meeting which is ongoing at Imo Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja started at 8.10 am, with the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN presiding.

In her opening prayer, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos Central called on God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria against the backdrop that the country is at a crucial time in history of our nation.

The meeting as the newly passed Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as the agenda.

At the moment, governors of Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Lagos are at the moment.

The governors and the lawmakers have entered a closed-door session.

Vanguard News Nigeria