











The Itsekiri National Youths Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to decline assent to the petroleum industry Bill(PIB) to avert the looming crisis in the Niger Delta region, noting that the bill is clearly against the host communities.

INYC , President Comr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro made this disclosure yesterday in Ode-Itsekiri while reacting to the purported passage of the petroleum industry Bill by the National Assembly.

According to Agbateyiniro “we reject in totality the 3 percent allocation to oil and gas bearing communities.

“We equally reject 30 percent profit from oil and gas set aside for frontier States as contained in the recently passed bill.

“The bill is unacceptable to the Itsekiri nation because being producers of highest quantum of oil and gas in Delta State and the second largest producers in Nigeria we have nothing to show for her huge contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development!

“Despite our immense contribution our people are living in abject poverty, no roads, water, electricity, functional health care system and face daily with ocean surge and environmental degradation.

“The Bill as passed by the National Assembly does not reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the people rather benefits the oil companies and few Northerners.

“ We, therefore, urge the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency and in public interest avoid crises in the region by reviewing and increasing the allocation to oil and gas bearing communities to 10 percent while penalties for gas flaring should be allocated for the infrastructural development and benefits of the host community.