By Moses Nosike

For some areas like the northeast and others where the citizens need

internet services to remain compliant and run business but with network challenges, the management of Pi Sairtel during the unveiling of its unlimited internet Broadband, said they will leverage on their years of experience and professionalism as Internet Service Provider to tackle most of those challenges.

The management assured its customers of truly unlimited internet access across Nigeria and beyond. They also revealed their preparedness to extend effective service delivery to the insurgent ravaged northern parts of Nigeria.

Charting with journalist in Lagos during the launch of the unlimited internet broadband, Acting Managing Director, Engr. Salvation Alibor, said that the company will be providing hassle-free Satellite Communications services with best footprints across Nigeria and West Africa.

He also stressed that the company will not fail their customers. “We also offer the best support as an ISP in Nigeria so you can never have a minute downtown; else we will pay for it”.

Mr Elibor said that with the philosophy of internet broadband wherever and whenever, as internet providers we will ensure truly unlimited internet service in offices, homes and anywhere since everywhere has become a work place. “Sairtel is supported by the best Satellite propelled equipment to ensure unrestricted internet access.

According to him, Sairtel will embark on empowerment of the people through training on installation services, providing them with kits. Other forms of empowerment, the IT savvy professional said the management will also engage some people to take up the sales angle of the business, while some others will be involved as service partners, what people call distributors.

Alibor stressed that internet has become a source of life “As a great enabler, Internet has become life, not just for Nigeria, but the entire African continent with the privilege to compete with other parts of the world on the same plane. With virtually everything carried out on the internet; whether business, business promotion, search for job, admission, research, internet has the answer, people also find partners and arrange dates online. Anything you cannot do in your locality, you overcome it with the help of the internet.”

He said that though internet has become part of people’s live, yet it was still difficult for people to use the internet. He stressed that infrastructure has become a major challenge in the country and assured Nigerians that Sairtel has come to bridge the gap, by providing unassailable, unequal and truly unlimited access not just to the major cities but also the rural communities including going the Northeast and Northwestern part of Nigeria to provide them with internet services.

With KA Brand Satellite Technology, Alibor said Sairtel is not particularly out for business profitability, but to ensure a blanket internet access across the nation both in the cities, outskirts of the urban areas, estates, and universities, among others.