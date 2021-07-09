From left— Anofiu Elegushi, Commissioner for Home Affairs, representing Lagos State Governor; Pastor Evelyn Joshua, widow; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Miss. Promise Joshua, daughter; Miss. Hart Joshua, daughter, Mrs. Serah Moshi, daughter; her Husband, Mr. Brian Moshi, and Olori Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi. PHOTOS: Bunmi Azeez.

By Onozure Dania & Yinka Latona, ABUJA

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Dame Patience Jonathan were among dignitaries that were in attendance when late Prophet TB Joshua was laid to rest in his church, the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, in Ikotun, Lagos, on Friday, at exactly 2:40 p.m., amidst wailing and weeping.

TB Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi, Akoko in Ondo State, died on June 5, a week to his 58th birthday.

He was known for his philanthropic gestures towards the needy, downtrodden, less-privileged, widows and the church’s host community.

At the burial, the first reading of the Bible was taken by Governor Akeredolu from 1st Corinthians 15: 51-57.

Delivering sermon at the funeral ceremony, Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe of Wisdom of Chapel Ministry, urged Christians to emulate the exemplary life of love to humanity shown by the late founder of SCOAN during his life time on earth.

He told Christians to remember that the character of a true believer “is to find refuge in our Lord Jesus”.

Ogedengbe said: “That is why the children of God are not afraid in reaching the final destination, death.

“Heaven is our home, our dwelling place.”

According to him, the late prophet had always mentioned that “those who are from above, long to be there.”

Pastor Robert Acosta from Argentina, in his sermon, said he had a tremendous honour of knowing the late TB Joshua, who showed them light.

“He did the good work of the Gospel, he did not betray any of them,” Acosta said.

The second reading was taken from Revelations 21: 1-7, by Ayoub Karan from Isreal, Rabbi of the Economic Peace of the World.

The third was taken by Sarah Joshua, the daughter of the late televangelist, from 1st Thessalonians 13: 14.

Also speaking at the funeral, Dr Gary Tonge, a friend of the ministry and international member of the Church, said “You need not fear where you are going as a believer.

“The moment we are absent from the body, we are with Christ and death is defeated. It cannot harm us. Heaven is our place.”

Other dignitaries at the funeral included Bishop Williamson from Bahamas, HRM King Willard Mswati Gomani from Malawi, Professor Nana Jane Opoppky-Agyemang, former vice presidential candidate, Ghana.

Governor Okowa, Dame Patience, sent representatives; the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu; Deputy Governor of Ondo, Lucky Orimisan, and Kunle Sanyaolu, the Ikotun LCDA chairman, were also there.

