Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.

Bandits on Sunday released 28 of the students who were kidnapped from Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State after spending about 20 days in captivity.

See more photos below…

Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.

Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.

Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.

Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.

Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.

Students of Bethel Baptist High School that were Released by Bandits in kaduna on Sunday .Photos: Olu Ajayi.