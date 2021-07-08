The lying-in-state of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (Prophet TB Joshua) is ongoing at the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Ikotun, Lagos State.

Prophet TB Joshua, philanthropist, preacher, televangelist, and the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, died on June 6 aged 57.

The week-long programme has turned Ikotun into a tourists’ attraction, even as Wednesday (day 3) was a candlelight procession that had about 5,000 people in attendance.

There were also performances by gospel singers from across the world.

Below are photos (by Bunmi Azeez) from today’s event:

Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, widow, and the children.

Vanguard News Nigeria