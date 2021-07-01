Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Services, DSS, after conducting a midnight raid on Sunday Adeyemo alias Igboho Soka residence in Ibadan, Thursday, released a list and photographs of the exhibits recovered after a fierce gun battle.

They include:

i. Seven (7) AK-47 assault rifles;

ii. Three (3) Pump Action guns;

iii. Thirty (30) fully charged AK-47 magazines;

iv. Five Thousand (5,000) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition;

v. Five (5) Cutlasses, One (1) Jackknife, One (1) Pen Knife

vi. Two (2) Pistol holsters;

vii. One (1) binoculars

viii. A wallet containing Five (5) US Dollars in one (1) Dollar denomination; local and international driver’s licenses in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name;

ix. Two (2) whistles;

x. Fifty (5) Cartridges;

xi. Eighteen (18) Walkie-Talkies;

xii. Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour;

xiii. Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and

xiv. His International Passport and those of many others (as displayed here). Further exploitation and forensic analysis are ongoing.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: DSS parades 12 allies of Sunday Igboho arrested in night raid

Vanguard News Nigeria