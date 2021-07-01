Photos of destructions have emerged following an attack on the Soka Ibadan residence of the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, allegedly carried out by gunmen dressed in military uniforms, which resulted in the death of not less than five people in the early hours of Thursday.

The attack on Igboho’s residence, which came less than 72 hours to the Yoruba nation rally holding in Lagos, saw Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable property including furniture and windows destroyed.