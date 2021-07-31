The 25th League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents Annual Conference and Awards with the theme ‘Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Management, Policy & Regulation was recently held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Stakeholders in the aviation industry were present at the occasion in which Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, Chairman, West Link Airlines was the Chairman of the occasion while Engineer Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau represented Senator Hadi Sirika, the honourable Minister of Aviation.

Photos by Lamidi Bamidele

From left, Senator Smart Adeyemi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation; Hon Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation; Mr Segun Koiki, Chairman, League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents LAAC; Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, Chairman, West Link Airlines and Chairman of the occasion and Engineer Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau representing Senator Hadi Sirika, Hon Minister of Aviation

From left Mr Gbenga Olowo, President Aviation Roundtable Safety Initiative; Mr Shimeless Arange, GM, Ethiopian Airline Nigeria; Mr Ikechi Uko, Organiser, Akwaaba African Travel Market; Barrister Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Airline; Mr Bernard Bankole, MD, Finchglow Travels and Mr Tosin Ojuri, MD Aglow

From left Senator Smart Adeyemi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation; Mr Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State and Captain Musa Nuhu, DG, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA

From left Alhaji Muneer Bankole, MD/CEO, Med-View Airline; Captain Musa Nuhu, DG, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA; Mr Bernard Bankole, MD, Finchglow Travels; Engineer Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau representing Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation; Captain Alkali Modibbo, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology NCAT, Zaria, Kaduna State