The 25th League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents Annual Conference and Awards with the theme ‘Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Management, Policy & Regulation was recently held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Stakeholders in the aviation industry were present at the occasion in which Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, Chairman, West Link Airlines was the Chairman of the occasion while Engineer Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau represented Senator Hadi Sirika, the honourable Minister of Aviation.
Photos by Lamidi Bamidele