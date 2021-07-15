A 35-year-old petrol attendant, Chinonso Elijah, on Wednesday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for alleged N550,000 fraud.

Elijah, whose address was not stated, is facing a charge of fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June 2021, at Metro Filling Station, Ede Road, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant, an attendant at the filling station, failed to remit the sum of N550,000 being sales for the month of June and fraudulently converted the money to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened sections 383(3) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2021.

ALSO READ: Zamfara: PDP chides Keyamo, urges Gov Matawalle to quit

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, applied for the bail of the defendant in liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

Magistrate A.I. Oyebadejo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction and produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until August 9, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria